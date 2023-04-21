Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

VZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. 4,434,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,697,248. The stock has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

