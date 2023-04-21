Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.98

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 344323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Vertex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,916,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,635,412.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $375,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,916,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,635,412.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,859,089 shares of company stock valued at $33,118,372. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 926.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 310,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 280,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 204,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

