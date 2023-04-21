VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 54.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after buying an additional 2,119,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,090,000.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,092. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

