Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.