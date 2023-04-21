VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA remained flat at $45.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,345. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $235.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.