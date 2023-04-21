Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given New GBX 2,280 Price Target at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,310 ($28.59) to GBX 2,280 ($28.21) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Victrex Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $21.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. Victrex has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $25.64.
About Victrex
