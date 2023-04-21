Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given New GBX 2,280 Price Target at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,310 ($28.59) to GBX 2,280 ($28.21) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Victrex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $21.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. Victrex has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $25.64.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

