Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) rose 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 373,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 971,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,976,278 shares in the company, valued at $576,878,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $59,782.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,761.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,976,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,878,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 881,313 shares of company stock valued at $24,351,078. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

