Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.00

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.49), with a volume of 2176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.48).

Virgin Wines UK Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.27. The stock has a market cap of £22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Virgin Wines UK

In related news, insider Helen Jones purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £2,750 ($3,403.04). 26.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company also provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts.

