Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.87. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.