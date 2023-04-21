Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visteon from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.83.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $149.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at $2,222,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Visteon by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at $1,279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at $459,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

