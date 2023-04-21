VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,822 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 374,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

