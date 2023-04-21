Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €18.87 ($20.51) and last traded at €19.32 ($20.99). 3,333,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.37 ($21.05).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

