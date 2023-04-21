Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.92.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

