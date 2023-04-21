W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 783 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.67. 986,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

