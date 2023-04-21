W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 643 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.89. The company had a trading volume of 393,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,811. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $335.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.77 and a 200-day moving average of $304.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 4,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.96, for a total transaction of $1,255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,377 shares of company stock valued at $23,883,444. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.