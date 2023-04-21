W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Decreases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,753 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,258,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.40. The company had a trading volume of 488,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,150. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.53.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

