W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $292,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $81.98. 1,865,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,042. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

