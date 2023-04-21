W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 1,612 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,702,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,096,000 after buying an additional 1,977,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.74. 8,692,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,125,107. The firm has a market cap of $191.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

