W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.65. 9,016,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,035,090. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $123.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.