W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

WRB stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 102.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 397,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

