Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2,091.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 845,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,071. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

