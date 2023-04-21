Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.67.

WM stock opened at $165.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

