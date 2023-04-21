Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.50.

WSO opened at $342.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.59. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

