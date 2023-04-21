Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS.

Watsco Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE WSO traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.82. 68,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,504. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $356.60.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.