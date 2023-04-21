Wealth Effects LLC Sells 132 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $179.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $180.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.