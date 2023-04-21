WeBuy Hits 1-Day Volume of $125,332.71 (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. WeBuy has a market cap of $47.03 million and approximately $125,332.71 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

