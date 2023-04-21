Wedbush Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $128.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.56 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $102,037.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,749.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

