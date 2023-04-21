Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $46.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

