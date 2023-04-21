Wells Fargo & Company Trims Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Target Price to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.
Webster Financial Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
