Wells Fargo & Company Trims Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Target Price to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

