West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$129.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$134.60.

TSE:WFG opened at C$102.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$101.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.18. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$92.76 and a 12 month high of C$132.91.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($1.66). The company had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 20.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 2.3627679 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

