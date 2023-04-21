Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Bank of America

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Shares of WAL opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

