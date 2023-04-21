Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:DMO opened at $10.25 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
