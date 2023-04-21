Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DMO opened at $10.25 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 117,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 87,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

