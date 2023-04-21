Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Up 4%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 7,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 40,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Western Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$114.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

