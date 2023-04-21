Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Gap Up to $22.48

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.48, but opened at $23.09. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 4,957 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $804.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $366.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,101.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

