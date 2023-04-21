Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.51

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and traded as high as $23.04. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 47,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a market cap of $791.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.28%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,101.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 197,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

