Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UP. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

UP opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.77. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $408.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 12.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.