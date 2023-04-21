Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.50) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.
WTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($43.44) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.97) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.31) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,724.44 ($46.09).
Whitbread Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Whitbread stock traded up GBX 39 ($0.48) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,117 ($38.57). 413,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,004.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,800.25. The company has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,948.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.17).
Insider Activity at Whitbread
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
Further Reading
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.