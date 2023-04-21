Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.50) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($43.44) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.97) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.31) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,724.44 ($46.09).

Whitbread Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Whitbread stock traded up GBX 39 ($0.48) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,117 ($38.57). 413,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,004.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,800.25. The company has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,948.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.17).

Insider Activity at Whitbread

About Whitbread

In other Whitbread news, insider Cilla Snowball acquired 2,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,078 ($38.09) per share, with a total value of £69,501.24 ($86,005.74). Also, insider Fumbi Chima purchased 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($38.46) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($36,806.78). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,980. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company's stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

