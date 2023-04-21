White Pine Investment CO Acquires 10,744 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,949,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.15. 11,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

