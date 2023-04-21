White Pine Investment CO Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.89. 300,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.53 and its 200-day moving average is $454.30.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

