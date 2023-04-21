White Pine Investment CO Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,086. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

