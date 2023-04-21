White Pine Investment CO Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

PYPL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.46. 3,417,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,464,283. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

