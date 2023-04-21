White Pine Investment CO Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

White Pine Investment CO cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 55,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

