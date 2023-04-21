William Blair Initiates Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.39, a PEG ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.61 million. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 203.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 509,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 341,464 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $469,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

