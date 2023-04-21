William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $10.72 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of -0.03.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that William Penn Bancorporation will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

In related news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

