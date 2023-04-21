Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WSM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.97. The stock had a trading volume of 235,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,650. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

