Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Has $13.51 Million Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,005 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for about 4.1% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,975,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,339,000 after purchasing an additional 653,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

