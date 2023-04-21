Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $172.00 at Truist Financial

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wingstop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $188.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.29. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 774,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading

