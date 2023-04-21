Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Winmark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Winmark stock opened at $344.49 on Friday. Winmark has a 12 month low of $183.93 and a 12 month high of $346.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $788,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $426,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Winmark by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WINA shares. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

