Winpak (WPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Winpak Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WPK opened at C$42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.09. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$38.16 and a 1 year high of C$48.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Winpak

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPK shares. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

