WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.30

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.30 and traded as high as $46.51. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 281,221 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,628,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 38,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $863,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.